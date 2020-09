A 17-year-old boy was critically wounded Sunday in a drive-by in Englewood on the South Side.

About 2:10 a.m. he was standing in an alley in the 1300 block of West 64th Street, when someone inside a passing silver-colored sedan fired shots at him, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the right arm and back and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.

