Teen boy critically wounded in shooting not cooperating with police investigation: CPD

A 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood Monday night.

Around 6 p.m., police say the teenage victim was in the 400 block of E. 88th St. when he sustained a gunshot wound to the left arm, chest, and chin.

The teenage boy was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, police said.

According to officers, the victim is being uncooperative with the police investigation at this time.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.