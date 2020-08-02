Teen boy dies days after West Rogers Park shooting

A teenage boy died Sunday morning after being shot Friday in West Rogers Park on the North Side.

Officers found the 17-year-old lying on a sidewalk about 1 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of West Granville Avenue, according to Chicago police. He had been shot in the head and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston.

The teen died at the hospital about 6:40 a.m. Sunday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He was identified as Caleb Reed.

Area Three detectives are investigating the shooting.