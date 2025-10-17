Teen boy fatally shot on Chicago's South Side, police say

The Brief A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Thursday night on Chicago’s South Side. The teen was hit once in the chest and died at Trinity Hospital. No one is in custody, and witnesses have not cooperated with investigators.



A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed late Thursday night on Chicago’s South Side, police said.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 10:55 p.m. in the 8800 block of South Marquette Avenue in the South Chicago neighborhood, according to CPD.

Officers said the teen was struck once in the chest and taken to Trinity Hospital, where he died.

No arrests have been made, and Area Two detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

Police said witnesses were uncooperative, so it remains unclear what may have led to the shooting.