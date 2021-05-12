Teen boy in critical condition after being shot in Englewood

A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in Englewood.

The shooting occurred in the 6600 block of South Racine at 4:10 p.m. on Wednesday.

The teen sustained a gunshot wound to the lower back.

The victim was transported to Comer's Children's hospital.

Chicago police say the victim is being uncooperative with authorities at this time.

No offender is in custody.

Area One Detectives are investigating.

