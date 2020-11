A teenage boy was shot Tuesday in Chatham on the South Side.

The boy, 16, was standing outside about 8:55 p.m. in the 200 block of East 79th Street when someone drove by and fired shots, Chicago police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The boy was struck in the abdomen and backside and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. He was listed in fair condition.

Area Two detectives are investigating.