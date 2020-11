A 15-year-old boy was shot early Sunday morning in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

The boy was standing on the sidewalk about 2:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of West 25th Street when he heard gunshots and felt pain, Chicago police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the left shoulder and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

There is no one in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.