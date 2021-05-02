Teen boy shot in West Chesterfield

A teenage boy was shot Sunday in the West Chesterfield neighborhood on the South Side.

Someone got out of a black SUV and fired shots at the boy about 10:55 a.m. as he stood outside in the 300 block of East 95th Street, Chicago police said.

The boy, 17, fired back, but was struck in the back and lower buttocks, police said. The SUV fled in an unknown direction.

The boy was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, Chicago fire officials said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.