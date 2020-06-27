Teen boy shot, killed in Humboldt Park: police

A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot Saturday in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.

About 11:25 a.m. he was in a large crowd of people on North Monticello Avenue, when he got into an altercation and someone from the group pulled out a gun and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The boy was struck on the left side of his chest and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condtion, but later died, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released the details of the boy’s death.

Area Four detectives are investigating.