A 15-year-old boy was grazed in a shooting Wednesday in Rogers Park on the North Side.

The boy was outside about 1 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Juneway Terrace when someone in a vehicle drove up and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The boy was grazed on his hip and forearm, police said. He showed up later at St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.