Teen boys tried to sexually assault 12-year-old girl in Cragin alley: police

Four teenage boys restrained a 12-year-old girl and attempted to sexually assault her last month in Cragin on the Northwest Side.

The group approached the girl about 4 p.m. Sept. 23 in an alley between the 2200 blocks of North Laporte and Lamon avenues, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

One boy held the girl by her wrists while another tried to remove her shirt, police said. Two others acted as lookouts.

One of the boys “stated their intention of raping the victim” but they ran away when a vehicle approached the area, police said.

Three of the suspects were described as boys between 14 and 15 years old, police said. One was about 5-foot-5 and 160 pounds with a light complexion, short strawberry blond hair and brown eyes. He wore a black Nike hoodie and black sweatpants.

Another was about 4 feet tall and 190 pounds with a light complexion, short brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

A third was about 5-foot-9 and 190 pounds with a light complexion, short and curly black hair, and brown eyes, according to police. He wore a Nike hooded sweatshirt.

The fourth suspect was between 13 and 14 years old, stood about 5 feet tall and weighed about 200 pounds, police said. He had a light complexion with short black hair and brown eyes and wore glasses, a red hoodie, a hat, blue sweatpants and black Air Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police Special Investigations Unit at 312-492-3810.