Teen carjacked 9 victims at gunpoint in Chicago over the course of one day: police

A 17-year-old boy is accused of carjacking 11 victims at gunpoint over the last two weeks.

Nine of the carjackings occurred on the same day.

The teen faces 11 felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and two felony counts of criminal damage.

The teen was arrested Tuesday after he was identified by Chicago police as one of the offenders who carjacked multiple victims while armed with a gun.

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:

Aug. 30 — 8700 block of South Vincennes Avenue; 49-year-old woman

Aug. 20 — 8000 block of South Campbell Avenue; 33-year-old woman

Aug. 20 — 3400 block of West 72nd Street; 58-year-old man

Aug. 20 — 2900 block of South Union Avenue; 21-year-old woman

Aug. 20 — 6500 block of south Kedzie Avenue; 50-year-old man

Aug. 20 — 5600 block of South Albany Avenue; 26-year-old man

Aug. 20 — 5700 block of South Richmond Street; 45-year-old woman

Aug. 20 — 8400 block of South Sangamon Street; 40-year-old woman

Aug. 20 — 6600 block of South Artesian Avenue; 66-year-old woman

Aug. 20 — 6700 block of South Washtenaw Avenue; 33-year-old woman

Aug. 18 — 6600 block of South Albany Avenue; 35-year-old woman.

The teen was placed into custody and charged accordingly.