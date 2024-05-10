Armed robbers hit 6 businesses overnight on Chicago's Northwest Side

Three liquor stores, two restaurants and a convenience store were held up at gunpoint Thursday night across Chicago's Northwest Side.

In each robbery, two-to-three armed suspects entered the business, stole cash or cash drawers and fled the scene, according to the Chicago Police Department. In one incident, shots were exchanged between the suspects and the store clerk.

The wallets of at least six patrons were also stolen during the robberies, police said.

The armed robberies happened at the following times and locations:

Around 9:38 p.m. at a food and liquor store in the 5000 block of North Western Avenue in Ravenswood

Around 9:45 p.m. at a liquor store in the 1900 block of West Peterson Avenue in West Rogers Park

Around 10:46 p.m. at a convenience store in the 4700 block of North Elston Avenue in Mayfair

Around 11:07 p.m. at a food and liquor store in the 7400 block of North Western Avenue in West Rogers Park

Around 11:15 p.m. at a restaurant in the 1900 block of West Peterson Avenue in West Rogers Park

Just before midnight at a restaurant in the 5200 block of North Nagle in Union Ridge

There were no reported injuries in any of the robberies. No description of the suspects has been given.

This story is developing. Check back for details.