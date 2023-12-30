Teen carjacked by three armed suspects in LeClaire Courts

A 16-year-old boy was robbed at gunpoint of his vehicle in the LeClaire Courts neighborhood on Saturday morning.

Officers say they were called to the carjacking at 11:20 a.m. in the 4400 block of S. Lawler.

The teen was inside his parked vehicle when he was approached by three armed suspects.

One of the three suspects demanded the teen's vehicle. The group of suspects then got inside of it and drove away before officers arrived, police say.

No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.