Armed carjacking charged filed against 16-year-old boy

A teenage boy has been charged with carjacking a woman Wednesday night in the Pilsen neighborhood.

The 16-year-old was part of a group of people who carjacked a 19-year-old woman at gunpoint around 11 p.m. in the 1700 block of South Racine Avenue, police said.

The boy was arrested roughly 40 minutes later in the 1300 block of West Roosevelt Road. He was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

No further information was immediately available.