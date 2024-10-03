Teen charged with attempted murder in Mount Prospect shooting; second suspect at large: police

The Brief A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with attempted murder after an Oct. 2 shooting in Mount Prospect. One suspect was caught with a handgun; the other is still at large. Police are seeking information or video footage from the public.



A 16-year-old boy is in custody in connection with a recent shooting in northwest suburban Mount Prospect.

The teen was arrested Thursday on a slew of charges, which include:

One felony count of attempted first-degree murder

One felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm

One felony count of possession of a defaced firearm

One felony count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a street gang member

One felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon

His charges stem from a shooting that occurred Oct. 2 in the 1800 block of Hatherleigh Court, according to Mount Prospect police.

Witnesses told dispatchers that two male teens wearing hooded sweatshirts were seen running in the area.

When police arrived, they found a victim who had reportedly been shot at by one of the teen suspects. Multiple shell casings from a handgun were also recovered at the scene.

Witnesses claimed one of the teens yelled, "I'm going to kill you," before firing multiple gunshots.

Police later found one of the suspects near an apartment complex in the 1900 block of West Algonquin Road. The suspect, a known gang member, ran from the officer, authorities said.

The officer chased the teen and took him into custody. A handgun was also recovered.

After further investigation, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved the charges against the 16-year-old, who was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

The other suspect is still on the run and was last wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with more information on the incident or who has surveillance video footage is urged to contact the Mount Prospect Police Department Special Response Team at 847-870-5656.