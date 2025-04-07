Teen charged with shooting 16-year-old on Chicago’s Southwest Side, police say

The Brief A 17-year-old boy was charged in connection with the attempted murder of a 16-year-old boy on Chicago's Southwest Side last month. The victim was found shot in the face and was taken to a hospital, police said.



A 17-year-old boy was charged with attempted murder in connection with the shooting and wounding of a 16-year-old boy on Chicago’s Southwest Side last month.

The suspect was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Police said he shot and seriously wounded the 16-year-old on March 28 in the 8100 block of South Scottsdale Avenue in the Scottsdale neighborhood.

The victim was shot in the face and sent to Christ Hospital in good condition, according to initial police information.

The suspect was arrested in the 6200 block of West 59th Street on Saturday.

What we don't know:

Police did not disclose any further details.

The identity of the suspect was withheld since he is underage.