Teen charged in NW Side crash that killed Indiana woman, injured 5 others

An 18-year-old man is facing several felony charges in connection with a crash that killed a woman from Indiana and injured six others, including himself, Tuesday night in the Pulaski Park neighborhood.

Kurell Purnell is accused of driving a Saturn sedan into a Kia SUV that was carrying six people around 8 pm. in the 3400 block of West Peterson Avenue, police said.

A passenger in the crash, 78-year-old Zainab Suboh, was transported to St. Francis Hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

An 81-year-old man who was also riding in the Kia was taken to the same hospital where he was listed in critical condition. A 36-year-old woman is also in critical condition at Lutheran General Hospital.

A 3-year-old boy along with a 7-year-old girl were both transported to Lurie Children's Hospital and are listed in fair condition.

The 46-year-old driver of the Kia was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in fair condition while Purnell was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition.

Zainab Suboh, 78, was with family heading home to Indiana after visiting other family members in Chicago when she was killed in a car crash.

Purnell was taken into custody Tuesday night and charged with one count of reckless homicide with a motor vehicle, three counts of aggravated driving causing bodily harm. He was also cited for failure to obey the right-of-way in an intersection.

Suboh's granddaughter told FOX 32 that the victim was in the SUV with family members and they we all on their way home to Indiana after visiting family in Chicago.

Purnell is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.