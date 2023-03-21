7 seriously injured, 1 in grave condition after vehicle crash on Chicago's Northwest Side: CFD
CHICAGO - Seven people were seriously injured and one person is in grave condition after a vehicle crash on Chicago's Northwest Side Tuesday night.
The crash occurred near Kimball and Peterson.
The Chicago Fire Department said they transported eight people from the crash and the cause of the crash is still being investigated.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.