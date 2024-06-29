Teen charged in downtown Chicago stabbing and robbery

A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the stabbing and robbery of another teen last month in the Loop.

The 16-year-old was taken into custody on Friday in the first block of East Erie Street after he was identified as one of the people involved in the incident, according to a statement from Chicago police. He has been charged with a felony count of armed robbery and another felony count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

On May 21, police said four male suspects approached the 15-year-old on a sidewalk in the 100 block of North Dearborn Street. The situation escalated and two of the suspects pulled out knives and stabbed the teen in the back, according to police.

The suspects then took the boy's personal belongings before they fled the area.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Lurie Children's Hospital in fair condition.

Police did not say whether any more suspects have been identified.

No further information was immediately available.