Teen charged with killing man at Marynook gas station

A teenage boy has been charged in the murder of a man in May in the Marynook neighborhood.

The 17-year-old boy allegedly shot and killed a 26-year-old man at a gas station on May 28 in the 8300 block of South Stony Island Avenue, police said.

The teen was arrested on Monday in the 10600 block of South Avenue O. in the East Side area.

According to police, the boy has been charged with a felony first-degree murder, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, two felony counts with possession of a controlled substance, and two issuances of warrant.

No further information is available.