Teen charged in armed robbery of 59-year-old man

By FOX 32 DIGITAL STAFF
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy has been charged with armed robbery in an attack on a 59-year-old man last February. 

Police said the boy was "positively identified" as the person, who around 3:40 p.m., on Feb. 12, 2021, robbed the 59-year-old man with a gun in the 3600 block of S. Rhodes. 

The boy was taken into custody Wednesday morning, and charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm. 

No additional information is available at this time. 