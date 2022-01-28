Teen charged in armed robbery of 59-year-old man

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with armed robbery in an attack on a 59-year-old man last February.

Police said the boy was "positively identified" as the person, who around 3:40 p.m., on Feb. 12, 2021, robbed the 59-year-old man with a gun in the 3600 block of S. Rhodes.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

The boy was taken into custody Wednesday morning, and charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm.

Advertisement

No additional information is available at this time.