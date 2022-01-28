Teen charged in armed robbery of 59-year-old man
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy has been charged with armed robbery in an attack on a 59-year-old man last February.
Police said the boy was "positively identified" as the person, who around 3:40 p.m., on Feb. 12, 2021, robbed the 59-year-old man with a gun in the 3600 block of S. Rhodes.
The boy was taken into custody Wednesday morning, and charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm.
No additional information is available at this time.