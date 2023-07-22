Expand / Collapse search

Teen charged in Little Village armed robbery

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Little Village
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A teenager was charged in connection to an armed robbery in Little Village last month. 

Police say a 17-year-old boy was identified as one of the suspects that took property from a 43-year-old man at gunpoint on June 24. 

The robbery happened in the 2300 block of South Ridgeway Avenue at 6 a.m. 

He was arrested on Friday and was charged was a felony count of armed robbery.   

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No additional information is available at this time.  