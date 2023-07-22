Teen charged in Little Village armed robbery

A teenager was charged in connection to an armed robbery in Little Village last month.

Police say a 17-year-old boy was identified as one of the suspects that took property from a 43-year-old man at gunpoint on June 24.

The robbery happened in the 2300 block of South Ridgeway Avenue at 6 a.m.

He was arrested on Friday and was charged was a felony count of armed robbery.

No additional information is available at this time.