Teen charged in Woodlawn stabbing

An 18-year-old is facing charges in the stabbing of another teenager last March in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

The teen was accused of stabbing and seriously wounding an 18-year-old man on March 30 in the 6400 block of South Maryland Avenue, police said.

He was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery use of a deadly weapon.

The suspect has not been identified because he was a minor when the crime happened.

He is due in juvenile court Thursday.