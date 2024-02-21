Teen charged with murder, armed robbery in 2 separate Chicago crimes

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the shooting death of another 17-year-old boy last year. He's also accused of an armed robbery in January.

The fatal shooting occurred on Nov. 11, 2023, in the 13000 block of S. Drexel Avenue. The armed robbery happened on Jan. 7, 2024, where the juvenile suspect allegedly held the 16-year-old victim against his will in the 7000 block of S. Constance Avenue.

The juvenile has been charged with first-degree murder and robbery-armed with a firearm, as well as aggravated unlawful restraint. He's due in court on Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.