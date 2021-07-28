Teen charged with multiple carjackings in Albany Park

A 16-year-old boy is facing charges in connection with three separate carjackings in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

The teen was identified in two carjackings, one on June 10 in the 3100 block of West Ainslie Street and the other on July 4 in the 3000 block of West Ainslie Street, Chicago police said.

On July 25, the teen also allegedly pointed a gun at two men, 23 and 37, and attempted to take their vehicle by force in the 1200 block of West Ainslie Street, police said.

The teen was arrested Tuesday in the 2100 block of West Howard Street, police said.

He is charged with two felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, one felony count of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and two misdemeanor counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He is expected to appear in juvenile court Wednesday.