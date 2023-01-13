Teen charged in 3 South Side armed robberies

A 15-year-old boy is facing charges for three armed robberies that happened on Chicago's South Side in the summer of 2022.

Police say the teen was arrested Thursday when he was identified as one of the offenders that robbed multiple victims at gunpoint last summer.

He is being charged in connection to robberies at the following times and locations:

On June 30, 2022 – 13000 block of S. Drexel; 54-year-old male victim

On July 6, 2022 – 5900 block of S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive; 37-year-old male victim

On July 6, 2022 – 5100 block of S. Michigan Avenue; 30-year-old male victim

The offender is scheduled to appear in juvenile court Friday.

No additional information is available at this time.