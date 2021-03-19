Teen charged with Bucktown carjackings

A 19-year-old has been charged with carjacking a man and a woman in January in Bucktown on the North Side.

Chauncey Jordan allegedly attempted to carjack a 44-year-old man in the early morning hours of Jan. 18 in the 1700 block of West Armitage Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He showed a firearm and took the man’s vehicle but was unable to drive it because the emergency brake was engaged, police said.

Jordan then allegedly took a Toyota Camry from a 45-year-old woman at gunpoint and fled the scene, according to police.

Jordan faces two felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.