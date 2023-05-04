Teen charged with carjacking 75-year-old woman at gunpoint in Chicago

A teenage boy has been charged with carjacking a 75-year-old woman Wednesday in the Stony Island Park neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 17-year-old was allegedly one of several suspects who took a vehicle at gunpoint from the woman in the 1900 block of East 87th Street, police said.

The boy was arrested around 7:29 p.m. in the 8500 block of South Kingston Avenue in South Chicago.

He was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of weapon, both felonies.

The boy, who has not been identified because of his age, is scheduled to appear in juvenile court Thursday.