Teen charged with carjacking in Homan Square, fleeing traffic stop

A 17-year-old boy is accused of stealing a vehicle and leading police on a pursuit that ended in a crash Sunday on Interstate 290 in University Village.

The teen is charged with one count of aggravated fleeing, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking and one count possession of a firearm without a FOID card, according to Chicago police.

He allegedly committed a carjacking about 6:40 p.m. in the 3700 block of West Polk, police said. Officers spotted the stolen vehicle a few hours later and tried to stop it.

The teen allegedly refused to pull over and sped off, police said. He crashed the vehicle about 10:45 p.m. on the outbound ramp of I-290 at Racine Avenue.

He was taken into custody, and officers allegedly recovered a weapon, police said.