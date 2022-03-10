Teen charged with carjacking man in Chicago's West Garfield Park

A 17-year-old was arrested in connection to a carjacking in Chicago's West Garfield Park Tuesday, police said.

According to Chicago police, the 17-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly carjacking a 21-year-old man in the 4400 block of West Adams Street.

The boy was taken into custody Wednesday in the 600 block of South Independence Boulevard, police said.

He is facing one felony count of arm, aggravated vehicular hijacking, and one felony count of receiving, possessing and selling a stolen vehicle, police said.

He is due in central bond court Wednesday, police said.

No additional information is available at this time.