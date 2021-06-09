Teen charged with Jefferson Park carjacking, fleeing police

A 17-year-old boy has been charged in an armed carjacking from January in the Jefferson Park neighborhood.

The teen, who wasn’t named because he’s charged as a juvenile, was arrested Tuesday after trying to run from police.

The boy allegedly carjacked a 52-year-old woman at gunpoint Jan. 21 in the 5400 block of North Melvina Avenue, according to police.

When officers attempted curb the car he was in on Tuesday, the teen drove off, striking two parked cars and eventually fleeing on foot.

He is facing two felony counts of fleeing police and armed carjacking and three misdemeanors.

The boy was expected to appear in juvenile court Wednesday.