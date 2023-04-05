Teen charged with robbing man at gunpoint in Beverly: police

A 17-year-old boy was charged with robbing a man at gunpoint in Beverly last year.

Police say the teen was arrested on Tuesday when he was identified as one of the offenders who took personal belongings from a 32-year-old man while armed on Oct. 25.

The robbery happened in the 2100 block of West 92nd Street.

The teen was arrested in the 1100 block of South Hamilton Avenue.

No additional information is available at this time.