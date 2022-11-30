Teen charged with robbing woman on Red Line platform

A teenage boy is facing charges after allegedly robbing a woman last week on a CTA platform on Chicago's South Side.

The 17-year-old is accused of forcefully stealing property from a 32-year-old woman on Nov. 23 at the 47th Street Red Line station, according to police.

The teen was arrested Tuesday and charged with robbery, simple assault and obstructing identification, police said.

No further information was immediately available.