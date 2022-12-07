Teen charged with stealing car at gunpoint from man at South Side gas station

A 15-year-old is facing charges for allegedly carjacking a man at gunpoint on the South Side Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a teenager was arrested by the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force on Tuesday at 4:25 p.m. in Chicago's Marynook neighborhood.

The teen was identified as one of the offenders who took a car from a 53-year-old man at a gas station in the 8600 block of South Stony Island Avenue just 90 minutes earlier, according to officials.

Police found the stolen car and saw the offender inside.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

He will appear in juvenile court Wednesday. No additional details are available at this time.