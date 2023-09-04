Teen in critical condition after Lake Michigan rescue in East Chicago

A teenager was rushed to the hospital in critical condition on Monday after going missing for a period of time in Lake Michigan in East Chicago.

Around 4:30 p.m., police in northwest Indiana responded to Jeorse Park Beach for a report of a teen who jumped into the water and never resurfaced. Witnesses say the teen was told by Marina employees not to jump off the rocks into the lake.

Witnesses told police the teen did so anyway, and struggled to get out of the water. Police say the teen's friends tried to help him/her, but were unsuccessful.

The Lake County Sheriff Department Dive Team recovered the teen from water and he/she was unconscious and unresponsive. The teen was then transported to St. Catherine Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No further information was immediately available.