Teen critically injured after being shot by 2 suspects on South Side: police

A teen is in critical condition after being gunned down by two suspects on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

The incident happened at 11:36 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of W. 52nd Street.

A 15-year-old male was outside when two men confronted him, pulled guns and opened fire, according to police.

The teen sustained gunshot wounds to his chest and arms. He was taken to University of Chicago Hospital and is in critical condition.

The suspects fled eastbound and are not in custody, CPD says.

No other injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.