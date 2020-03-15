Teen critically wounded in shooting in Calumet Heights; man also wounded

Two people were shot Sunday in Calumet Heights on the South Side, including a teenage boy who is in critical condition.

The boy, 16, and a man, 36, were on the sidewalk about 3:45 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Cregier Avenue when two people walked up and fired shots at them, Chicago police said.

The teenager was shot in the back and arm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. The man was struck in the forearm and taken to the same hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area South detectives investigate.