Teen dead, 2 others hurt after vehicle fleeing traffic stop crashes into home in Fernwood

A teenager was killed and two others were hospitalized Thursday after the stolen vehicle they were riding in fled a traffic stop and crashed into a home in Fernwood on the South Side, according to officials.

About 7:20 p.m., officers tried to stop the vehicle for a traffic violation near the intersection of 102nd Street and Wentworth Avenue when it took off, according to Chicago police Sgt. Rocco Alioto. During an ensuing pursuit, the driver lost control in the 10200 block of South Wentworth and crashed into the home.

The boy who was driving was pronounced dead at the scene, Alioto and Chicago Fire Department Cmdr. Frank Velez. A boy and a girl who were riding in the vehicle were both taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.

Their exact ages weren’t immediately known.

The vehicle had been reported stolen Tuesday from the 2000 block of East 95th Street, police said.

Four people refused medical treatment at the scene, authorities said. An elderly woman who was at the home at the time of the crash wasn’t injured.

The home sustained “substantial damage,” according to Alioto, who said representatives from People’s Gas were responding to the scene to investigate a potential gas leak.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has been notified of the crash, Alioto said.