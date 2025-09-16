Teen dies after e-bike collides with pickup in Arlington Heights

The Brief A 16-year-old Mount Prospect boy died after his e-bicycle hit a pickup truck Monday night in Arlington Heights. Police said he ran a stop sign and struck the truck’s rear passenger door at high speed while not wearing a helmet. The truck’s driver was uninjured and showed no signs of impairment.



A 16-year-old boy died Monday evening after the e-bicycle he was riding collided with a pickup truck in Arlington Heights, police said.

What we know:

The crash happened about 7:30 p.m. at South Reuter Drive and West Grove Street, according to Arlington Heights police. Officers and firefighters found the teen unconscious with traumatic injuries. He was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he was pronounced dead at 10:06 p.m.

Investigators said the boy was riding north on Reuter Drive when he failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the rear passenger door of an eastbound Ford F-150 at an estimated 30 to 40 mph. He was not wearing a helmet.

The truck’s driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was not injured and showed no signs of impairment, police said.

Grove Street was closed for several hours while traffic crash investigators and forensic technicians collected evidence.

What's next:

Authorities said they will not release the teen’s name until additional family notifications are made.