Teen dropped off at Chicago hospital with gunshot wounds, in critical condition
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man was dropped off at a Chicago-area hospital in critical condition Wednesday morning.
Police say the victim was dropped off at Mt. Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to his side around 4:30 a.m.
The victim was unable to provide information about the incident or what led up to the shooting.
No other injuries were reported at this time and no one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.