Teen extradited from Indiana to face fatal shooting charges in Chicago

A teenage boy was arrested in Indiana in connection with a fatal shooting last October in the Austin neighborhood.

The 17-year-old is accused of gunning down a 21-year-old Gem Newson-Brown around 6:25 p.m. on Oct. 2 in the 1500 block of North Leamington Avenue, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Newson-Brown was transported to Loyola University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

The teen was arrested Monday in Crown Point, Indiana and extradited to Chicago where he was charged with first-degree murder and murder with strong probability of death.

He is due in court Tuesday.