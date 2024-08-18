Teen fatally shot, another wounded in South Side shooting

A 17-year-old boy was killed and a 16-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting on the South Side Saturday night.

Chicago police said the teens were on a porch in the 6700 block of South Loomis Street around 9:20 p.m. when an unknown person approached and started shooting.

The 17-year-old was struck in the stomach and back and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The 16-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was also taken to the same hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody, and Area One Detectives are investigating.