Teen fatally shot during fight on Chicago's NW Side: police

A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot during a fight on Chicago's Northwest Side Friday night.

Police say the victim was in the 6700 block of West Belmont Avenue at 7 p.m. when he got into a fight with someone he knew and they pulled a handgun.

The offender shot the victim one time before fleeing.

The victim was transported to Loyola University Medical Center in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

No arrests have been made. Area Five detectives are investigating.