Teen fatally shot while walking down street in West Pullman

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
West Pullman
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed while walking down the street on Chicago's far South Side Tuesday.

Around 4:55 p.m., police say the teenage victim was in the 12200 block of S. Sangamon St. when a dark gray Nissan approached and the front passenger pulled out a gun and fired shots.

The teen was struck in the back and taken to Christ Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.