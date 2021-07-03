Teen found shot to death in Belmont Cragin

A 19-year-old man was found shot to death early Saturday in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side.

About 1:25 a.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 2200 block of North Lockwood Avenue and found the teen lying unresponsive on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds to the back and abdomen, Chicago police said.

He was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to police. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet identified him.

There are currently no witnesses to the shooting, police said.

Area Five detectives are investigating.