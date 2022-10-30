Teen found shot to death inside car parked in South Loop alley

A 17-year-old boy was found in the passenger seat of a vehicle on the Near South Side with a gunshot wounds to the head early Saturday night.

The vehicle the victim was found in was located in an alley in the 1900 block of South State Street on the around 7 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene and there is no one in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.