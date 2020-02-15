Teen girl, 14, accidentally shot by teen boy, 15, in Little Village

A 14-year-old girl was accidentally shot Saturday in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

About 1:15 p.m. she was with a 15-year-old “male acquaintance” who was handling a gun in the 2400 block of South Troy Street, when the gun fired, striking her in the cheek, Chicago police said.

She was taken to Cook County Hospital for treatment, police said. She is in fair condition.

The 15-year-old boy was taken into custody, police said.

An investigation into the circumstances of how the gun fired is being conducted by Area Central detectives.