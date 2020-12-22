Teen girl, 14, missing from West Lawn

article

A 14-year-old girl has been reported missing from West Lawn on the Southwest Side.

Eva Perez was last seen about noon Sunday in the 6600 block of South Knox Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Perez is 4-foot-9, 130 pounds, with brown eyes, red hair and has a light-brown complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and navy blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.