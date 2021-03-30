Teen girl, 16, missing from Humboldt Park

article

A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing from Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.

Carmen Velasquez was last seen Friday in the 4200 block of North Kamerling Avenue, according to a missing person report from Chicago police.

Velasquez is 5-foot-2, 120 pounds and has an olive complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing black pants, black shoes and a multicolored hooded sweatshirt, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.